Former Central Kentucky baseball standouts named to All-OVC First Team

Two former Central Kentucky high school baseball standouts were named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team on Tuesday.
Eastern Kentucky senior first baseman Ben Fisher, from Madison Central, and Morehead State junior third baseman Eli Boggess, from Woodford County, were among 14 players voted to the First Team by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Boggess was joined on the First Team by two Morehead State teammates: sophomore outfielder Niko Hulsizer and junior pitcher Aaron Leasher.
Boggess is batting .434, best in all of NCAA Division I entering postseason play this week. The Eagles open play Wednesday in the OVC Tournament at Oxford, Ala.
Fisher led the nation with 25 home runs and ranked fourth nationally with 72 RBI. He was tied for the Colonels lead with a .363 batting average.
Murray State also placed one player on the First Team, junior outfielder Brandon Gutzler.
The Second Team featured Eastern Kentucky utility player Alex Holderbach and Morehead State shortstop Reid Leonard and outfielder Will Schneider.
The league’s All-Rookie Team included outfielder Nick Howie of Eastern Kentucky, pitcher Jake Ziegelmeyer (Ryle High School) of Morehead State and third baseman Davis Sims (Paducah St. Mary’s) and outfielder Ryan Perkins of Murray State.
Fisher and Hulsizer were voted the league’s Co-Players of the Year. Hulsizer, with 24 home runs, was right behind Fisher among the nation’s leaders.
Tennessee Tech’s Matt Bragga won OVC Coach of the Year honors. Jacksonville State’s Joe McGuire was Pitcher of the Year. Murray State’s Sims was Rookie of the Year.
Click here to view the complete list of OVC teams and award winners.
