What are the odds that Yu Darvish returns to the Rangers' rotation next year?

Yu Darvish can become a free agent after the World Series. What are the odds that he follows the lead of closer Aroldis Chapman and returns to the Rangers' rotation next season?
Not good, history says.
The New York Yankees traded Chapman to the Chicago Cubs last summer, and they rode him hard on the way to winning the World Series. The Cubs let Chapman walk all the way back to the Yankees after the season.
Chapman expressed affection for all things New York. The biggest contract for a reliever – five years at $86 million – was hard to resist, too.
Chapman is the outlier. The experience of left-hander Jon Lester is more typical. It is also similar to the Darvish-Rangers relationship.
Like Darvish this season, Lester could not work out an extension with Boston leading into his walk season of 2014. Boston made only a low-ball offer: four years at $70 million.
Like Darvish on Monday, Lester was traded at the deadline in 2014. The Red Sox sent Lester to Oakland. Darvish went to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects.
Like Darvish, Lester left the only organization he had ever known. As Lester departed Fenway Park on the day of the trade, Boston owner John Henry stopped him in a parking lot for a hug and a talk. Henry told Lester the Red Sox intended to re-sign him as a free agent.
"That was the idea," Lester told The Boston Globe. "I'd leave and come back."
Free agency ended that. The Red Sox tried to bring back Lester, but he jilted them for the Cubs.
Lester told The Globe that had he not been traded, it would have been difficult to leave Boston. Playing for another team changed his thinking.
"I broke that barrier of what it's like to play for another team," Lester told The Globe. "The legacy got broken up a little bit when I went to Oakland.
"We decided to see what the (free agent) process was. It was really, really cool to go through it."
Teams will pursue Darvish with the same vigor. He will be the prime target in a class of good free-agent pitchers. Look for the usual suspects, such as the Yankees, to make a strong bid. It takes only one other team to make the price rise.
On his way out of Arlington, Darvish made it clear through an interpreter that there will not be a steep home-town discount for the Rangers. Whatever the club offered before this season will seem like a pittance when Darvish gets on the open market.
"If the Rangers offer me very low money, I'm not going to sign," Darvish said. "I think I'm going to talk to all the teams willing to talk to me and see what happens."
The Rangers could pass on Darvish. Unlike Henry, general manager Jon Daniels was not ready to proclaim the Rangers will have Darvish again. There are reservations about a pitcher who will be 31 next season and had Tommy John surgery in 2015.
"Sitting here in July, I'm not ready to spell out our offseason plan," Daniels said. "We have some meetings to take place. Sit down with ownership and map out our plan this winter. We've got a long- term plan, but things change.
"We very well could. It certainly checks a lot of the boxes of things that we're looking for. Right now, he's going to be with the Dodgers, and I wish him well there."
The ties have been cut.
