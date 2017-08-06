Lexington’s Eastern Little League wins Regional opener

The Eastern Little League 12-year-old All-Stars won their opening game of the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Westfield, Ind., on Sunday night.
Eastern, looking to become the first baseball team from Lexington to play in the Little League World Series since 1978, defeated New Albany (Ind.) 1-0.
Ty Bryant pitched the first four innings of the one-hit shutout, and Joey Howard and Leighton Harris each added one inning of hitless relief.
Opening Ceremonies for the Little League Regionals in Indy. Eastern Little League being introduced. #TakeRegionals #LLWS2017 pic.twitter.com/QqsG0gdbEB— Eastern LL (@EasternLL1) August 6, 2017
Pinch hitter Bishop Letson’s single to center field in the fourth inning was the only hit allowed by Eastern’s pitchers.
Brady Robeson’s two-out double in the second inning off New Albany starter Landon Tiesing drove in Graham Johnson from second base with the only run of the game. Johnson had reached on a double as well.
Bryant added two hits, including a double.
Eastern’s next opponent will be Hinsdale (Ill.) at 1 p.m. Monday. The game will be available on the WatchESPN app.
