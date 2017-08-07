Lexington’s Eastern Little League suffers first loss in regional

The Eastern Little League 12-year-old All-Stars lost in their second game of the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Westfield, Ind., on Monday afternoon.
Hinsdale (Ill.) defeated Eastern 5-2 in the double-elimination tournament that will send the winner on to the Little League World Series later this month.
Hinsdale scored four runs in the top of the third to break the game open, notching back-to-back singles against Eastern starter Harrison Tibe. After an error on the second baseman, another Hinsdale single and a sacrifice fly made it 5-0. Three runs were charged to Tibe.
Eastern scored two runs in the fifth inning on a Max DeGraff bases-loaded single. DeGraff’s hit followed back-to-back singles by Will Kessinger and Grady Johnson. Ty Bryant was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Eastern, looking to become the first baseball team from Lexington to play in the Little League World Series since 1978, will next play Wausau (Wis.) at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The game will be available on the WatchESPN app.
