Lexington’s Eastern Little League faces tough path to Williamsport

Lexington’s Eastern Little League will need to win three nationally televised games in three days to secure its place in history.
Eastern’s 12-year-old all-stars are aiming to become the first team from Lexington since 1978 to claim a spot in the Little League Baseball World Series at Williamsport, Pa.
Four teams still have a shot at the title in what began as a six-team field at the Great Lakes Valley Regional in Westfield, Ind. The tournament champion advances to Williamsport.
Eastern has won two of its three games this week — defeating Indiana and Wisconsin and losing to Illinois — but will be knocked out of the double-elimination format event with one more defeat.
Eastern faces Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League of Michigan at 5 p.m. Thursday. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. The loser will be eliminated. The winner moves on to a 5 p.m. Friday matchup with the Ohio state champions with a spot in Saturday’s championship game at stake.
Hinsdale Little League of Illinois, the only team that has not lost a game in the tournament, has already secured a spot in the title game.
Great Lakes Regional
At Grand Park sports complex in Westfield, Ind.
Thursday: Kentucky vs Michigan, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday: Ohio vs. Kentucky-Michigan winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s championship game: Illinois vs. Friday’s winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Tournament records
Records of every team in this week’s Great Lakes Regional:
Illinois 2-0
Kentucky 2-1
Ohio 2-1
Michigan 1-1
Wisconsin 0-2
Indiana 0-2
Eastern Little League roster
Here are the players and coaches representing Eastern Little League in the Great Lakes Regional:
Players: Ty Bryant, Braxton Burse, Max DeGraff, Dylan Ginnan, Leighton Harris, Joey Howard, Grady Johnson, Graham Johnson, Will Kessinger, Brady Robeson, Chase Rose, Harrison Tibe, Caleb Wombles, Drew Bowles (Alternate).
Coaches: Manager Jeff Ginnan, pitching coaches Marty DeGraff and Tom Robeson, and assistants Cisco Bryant and John Johnson.
Comments