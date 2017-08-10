Little League Baseball: Where to watch, how to follow Lexington’s team Thursday

Lexington’s Eastern Little League all-star baseball team continues play in the Great Lakes Regional on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday’s game against Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League of Michigan will be televised nationally by ESPN at 5 p.m. It can also be viewed online at ESPN3.com or on the WatchESPNapp.
The champion of the Great Lakes Regional will advance to the 71st Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Eastern Little League, the state champion from Kentucky, is attempting to become the first team from Lexington to reach the World Series since 1978.
The Great Lakes Regional is a six-team double-elimination tournament also featuring state champions from Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The tournament plays out through Aug. 12 at Grand Park sports complex in Westfield, Ind., just north of Indianapolis.
Lexington’s team is 2-1 in the tournament thus far. A loss Thursday would eliminate Eastern Little League.
Here is the schedule for Thursday:
Game 8: Kentucky vs. Michigan, 5 p.m. | Video broadcast | Box score
Here are the results from Wednesday:
Game 7: Illinois 5, Ohio 4 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Here are the results from Tuesday:
Game 5: Kentucky 10, Wisconsin 5 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Game 6: Michigan 4, Indiana 3 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Here are the results from Monday:
Game 3: Ohio 10, Michigan 2 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Game 4: Illinois 5, Kentucky 2 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Here are the results from Sunday:
Game 1: Ohio 22, Wisconsin 4 | Game recap | Video highlights | Box score
Game 2: Kentucky 1, Indiana 0 | Game recap Video highlights | Box score
Click here to view the Great Lakes Regional website.
Click here to follow Eastern Little League on Twitter.
Eastern Little League roster
Here are the players and coaches representing Eastern Little League in the Great Lakes Regional:
Players: Ty Bryant, Braxton Burse, Max DeGraff, Dylan Ginnan, Leighton Harris, Joey Howard, Grady Johnson, Graham Johnson, Will Kessinger, Brady Robeson, Chase Rose, Harrison Tibe, Caleb Wombles, Drew Bowles (Alternate).
Coaches: Manager Jeff Ginnan, pitching coaches Marty DeGraff and Tom Robeson, and assistants Cisco Bryant and John Johnson.
Great Lakes Regional
At Grand Park sports complex in Westfield, Ind.
Thursday: Kentucky vs Michigan, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday: Ohio vs. Kentucky-Michigan winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s championship game: Illinois vs. Friday’s winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Tournament records
Records of every team in this week’s Great Lakes Regional:
Illinois 2-0
Kentucky 2-1
Ohio 2-1
Michigan 1-1
Wisconsin 0-2
Indiana 0-2
Comments