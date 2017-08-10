Eastern All-Stars eliminated from Little League regional tournament

The Eastern Little League All-Stars accomplished a lot this summer — winning a Kentucky state championship and advancing to a regional tournament — but there will be no trip to Williamsport, Pa.
Eastern was on the losing end of a 10-0 mercy rule-shortened game on Thursday, eliminating the Lexington 12-year-olds from the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Westfield, Ind.
Michigan racked up 12 hits, four for extra bases, to advance to a single-elimination game against Ohio on Friday. Michigan’s representative is from Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League.
The winner of that game will face undefeated Illinois at 5 p.m. Saturday in the championship. That winner will play in the Little League World Series.
Eastern could only muster three hits on Thursday — a Brady Robeson double and singles by Max DeGraff and Harrison Tibe.
Michigan scored eight runs against Eastern starting pitcher Ty Bryant in 3 1/3 innings. Reliever Leighton Harris came in to get one out in the fourth, but the two runs he allowed invoked the mercy rule.
The Eastern All-Stars won their opening game of the regional, beating Indiana 1-0 on Sunday.
They lost to Illinois 5-2 on Monday, then rebounded to beat Wisconsin 10-5 on Tuesday. They did not play Wednesday.
The last all-star team from Lexington to reach the Little League World Series was South Lexington in 1978. That league switched to Babe Ruth Baseball in the mid-1980s and has sent several teams to the Bambino and Cal Ripken World Series.
Comments