He was throwing 'fireballs' in his first start. See what they're saying about Dodger from Kentucky.

Henry Clay product Walker Buehler impressed in his first major league start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, striking out five in five scoreless innings at home in a 2-1 win against Miami.
Buehler, 23, ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in minor league baseball in his third season out of Vanderbilt, showed off an arsenal that included a 99 mph fastball.
His stuff drew raves on social media and from his team and the opposing dugout.
"Walker Buehler threw some great fireballs tonight," said Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.
"He's pretty confident and cocky," Dodgers shortstop Enrique Hernandez said. "We kind of like his attitude sometimes."
"He's a guy with a tremendous arm," Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said.
The debut had its shaky moments, however. Buehler gave up back-to-back one-out singles in the first inning, got his first strikeout and then issued a walk to load the bases. He then got JB Shuck to strike out swinging to end the threat.
"I've had the bases loaded a lot in my life," said Buehler, who gave up four hits and three walks and did not figure in the decision. "It would be great to dominate, but to put up zeros and come out of the game unscathed is the biggest thing. The more and more comfortable you get here, I think the fastball command will come."
He retired seven of the next eight batters and was pulled in the fifth after 89 pitches, the most he's thrown as a pro.
"It was kind of a wake-up for me," he said. "I've felt for a while that I can throw more, but as I said, I understand it and we'll move forward that way."
This was Buehler's second call-up to the majors. He debuted last September throwing 9 1/3 innings of relief and struggling with his control with eight runs allowed on 11 hits and eight walks. In three starts for Triple-A Okahoma City this season he is 1-0 with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings and a 2.08 ERA.
