Reds Caravan lineups announced, including their stop in Lexington

The Cincinnati Reds announced their annual caravan itinerary, and Lexington’s visit will be at the Fayette Mall from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Lexington lineup will include Manager Bryan Price, pitcher Tim Adleman, minor league pitcher Sal Romano, Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning and former Reds outsfielder Austin Kearns, a Lexington native. Broadcasters Jeff Piecoro and Chris Welsh, senior director of player development Jeff Graupe and mascot Mr. Red will also be there.
The caravan will make 17 stops in five states from Jan. 26-29. Other Kentucky cities to get a visit include Louisville, Bowling Green and Ashland, and a Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall.
Each stop will feature a question-and-answer session and autograph signings. All stops are free and open to the public, and at each stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2017 Opening Day game on Monday, April 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here is the breakdown of the four Reds Caravan legs:
▪ The North Tour will travel through the Ohio cities of Columbus, Lima, Dayton and Hamilton. Featured will be broadcaster Marty Brennaman; outfielder Scott Schebler; catcher Devin Mesoraco (Dayton only); minor league infielder Blake Trahan — ranked by MLBPipeline.com as the Reds’ No. 19 prospect; former Reds infielder/outfielder Dmitri Young; assistant general manager Nick Krall (except Sunday); Fox Sports Ohio host Brian Giesenschlag (Friday and Saturday only) and mascot Gapper.
▪ On the South Tour, going through Louisville, Bowling Green and Lexington in Kentucky and Nashville in Tennessee: Manager Bryan Price; pitcher Tim Adleman; left fielder Adam Duvall (Louisville only); shortstop Zack Cozart (Nashville only); minor league pitcher Sal Romano (No. 18 prospect); Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning; former Reds outfielder Austin Kearns (Lexington only); senior director of player development Jeff Graupe; broadcasters Jeff Piecoro and Chris Welsh and mascot Mr. Red.
▪ For the East Tour, with stops in Athens, Ohio, Charleston and Parkersburg in West Virginia and Ashland: General Manager Dick Williams; pitcher Drew Storen; outfielder Steve Selsky; minor league catcher Chris Okey (No. 12 prospect); Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis; broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Kelch and mascot Rosie Red.
▪ The West Tour will traverse Indiana with its stops in Muncie, Evansville, Bloomington and Indianapolis. On the trip will be catcher and Indiana native Tucker Barnhart; minor league second baseman Shed Long; former Reds catcher Corky Miller; executive advisor to the CEO Walt Jocketty (Thursday-Saturday); COO Phil Castellini; broadcasters Thom Brennaman and Jim Day (except Sunday) and mascot Mr. Redlegs.
For the full itinerary and details, visit the 2017 Reds Winter Caravan page at Reds.com.
Comments