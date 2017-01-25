2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Adam Duvall

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The fourth finalist is:
ADAM DUVALL
2016 claim to fame: Ex-U of L and Butler High School star made National League All-Star team during breakout season (33 home runs, 103 RBI) as Cincinnati Reds outfielder.
What a voter said: “Outstanding season in the majors — and made the All-Star team.” — Kendrick Haskins, WAVE-TV, Louisville
Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech
