Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler signs a baseball before the team's game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally_
Cincinnati Reds

June 28, 2017 11:19 PM

Schebler makes like Spider-Man to rob a home run

By Mark Sonka

msonka@herald-leader.com

With 20 bombs this season, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Scott Schebler is no stranger to home runs.

Hitting them, that is.

On Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right fielder took one away, climbing the outfield wall to rob Stephen Vogt of a three-run homer.

The Brewers scored just one run in the inning, and the Reds hung on to win 4-3 at Great American Ball Park.

SportsCenter’s Twitter account posted a video of the catch along with the description “Straight. Robbery” and “#SCtop10.”

  Comments  

