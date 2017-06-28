Schebler makes like Spider-Man to rob a home run

With 20 bombs this season, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Scott Schebler is no stranger to home runs.
Hitting them, that is.
On Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right fielder took one away, climbing the outfield wall to rob Stephen Vogt of a three-run homer.
Straight. Robbery. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/hscUns5l2S— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2017
The Brewers scored just one run in the inning, and the Reds hung on to win 4-3 at Great American Ball Park.
SportsCenter’s Twitter account posted a video of the catch along with the description “Straight. Robbery” and “#SCtop10.”
