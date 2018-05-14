Here's why the Supreme Court's decision on gambling won't affect Pete Rose's ban

It may not have felt like it, but Monday was a watershed day for sports.
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act that had outlawed sports betting outside of the state of Nevada. That will allow other states to offer legalized sports betting if they so choose.
Not long after the Supreme Court's ruling, Pete Rose's name began to trend on Twitter.
Rose agreed in 1989 to a permanent ban for gambling, although he denied at the time that he had bet on baseball games. In 2007, Rose admitted that he had bet on games every night while he was managing the Reds. That admission didn't change Major League Baseball's outlook on Rose's ban.
Mostly recently, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred declined to lift the ban in 2015.
Per the New York Times, Manfred wrote in a report, “In short, Mr. Rose has not presented credible evidence of a reconfigured life either by an honest acceptance by him of his wrongdoing, so clearly established by the Dowd Report, or by a rigorous, self-aware and sustained program of avoidance by him of all the circumstances that led to his permanent ineligibility in 1989.”
John Dowd, who investigated claims of Rose's gambling in the 1980s, told ESPN in 2007 that Rose did not bet on all Reds games in 1987. He didn't wager when when Mario Soto or Bill Gullickson pitched.
Because he bet on games while he managed, Rose's ban won't be lifted based on the Supreme Court ruling, even though he is baseball's all-time hit leader with 4,256.
Major League Baseball put out this statement after the Supreme Court ruling:
“Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court will have profound effects on Major League Baseball. As each state considers whether to allow sports betting, we will continue to seek the proper protections for our sport, in partnership with other professional sports. Our most important priority is protecting the integrity of our games.
“We will continue to support legislation that creates air-tight coordination and partnerships between the state, the casino operators and the governing bodies in sports toward that goal.”
"Protecting the integrity of our games," is the key sentiment with regard to Rose. Major League Baseball's ban will continue, despite some calling for his reinstatement.
While sports gambling will be legal in states other than Nevada, none of the professional leagues will allow players, managers, coaches or executives to wager on their games.
That's what Rose did and why he won't have his ban overturned.
