Former Reds pitcher ignites ugly brawl in independent league game

Mat Latos sparks benches clearing brawl in independent league game Former MLB pitcher Mat Latos sparked a huge, benches clearing brawl in a Can-Am League game while pitching for the New Jersey Jackals. Mike Ashmore Jason Boatright ×

SHARE COPY LINK Former MLB pitcher Mat Latos sparked a huge, benches clearing brawl in a Can-Am League game while pitching for the New Jersey Jackals. Mike Ashmore Jason Boatright