Former Reds pitcher ignites ugly brawl in independent league game

If you wonder what has become of former Padres/Reds pitcher Mat Latos, he is pitching in an independent baseball league after struggling last year with the Blue Jays.
Latos is with the New Jersey Jackals of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball, and he sparked a brawl with the Rockland Boulders on Saturday night.
According to mycentraljersey.com, after a Boulders player ran into the Jackals catcher, Latos threw an inside pitch to the next batter.
That didn't upset anyone. However, the next pitch was at the head of the Boulders hitter and that is when the benches cleared. Latos picked up an opposing player and slammed him to the ground before the batter joined the action. Both teams then joined the fray.
Latos appeared to be ejected from the game.
You can watch the brawl in the video above and here is the play at the plate that apparently upset Latos:
Comments