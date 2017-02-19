Charley Taylor, former Legends pitching coach, dies

Former Lexington Legends pitching coach Charley Taylor died Saturday night after a long battle with cancer. He was 69.
Taylor, a Covington native who pitched for Eastern Kentucky University in the late 1960s, was Lexington’s pitching coach from 2001-09, when the team was the Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. He later worked with the Astros’ minor-leaguers in the Gulf Coast League before retiring after the 2012 season.
Taylor was Houston’s 24th-round selection in the 1969 draft. He was promoted to Triple-A Denver in 1974 but never reached the major leagues.
After retiring as a player after the 1975 season, Taylor worked in the Cincinnati Reds’ front office for five years and occasionally pitched batting practice before starting his coaching career in the Houston organization. He was elected to the Legends’ Hall of Fame in 2005.
“Charley Taylor was well known to everyone associated with the Legends for his long tenure as pitching coach,” said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea. “And those who got to know him, including the players he worked with, Legends fans and Legends employees, will remember him as a gentleman who always had a kind word for everyone. It was a pleasure to be around Charley. He will be greatly missed.”
