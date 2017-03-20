Legends offer Tim Tebow ticket package after Mets assign former QB to South Atlantic League

The last time Tim Tebow played a game in Lexington, he left the field on a cart after taking a vicious hit from University of Kentucky defensive end Taylor Wyndham.
When the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback returns this spring, he’ll have a baseball bat with him.
If Tebow is interested in revenge — not really a Tim Tebow thing if you know Tim Tebow — he’ll be taking it out on the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark instead of on the football Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium.
A lot of time has passed since Tebow was concussed by Wyndham in Florida’s 41-7 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 26, 2009.
And a lot has changed for Tebow. After an NFL career that ran its course by the time Tebow was 28, the former Bronco, Jet and Eagle announced last August he would pursue a career in Major League Baseball.
Tebow, playing in the New York Mets farm system, was assigned Monday to start his minor league career with the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies of the South Atlantic League at age 29.
As a fellow member of the SAL, the Lexington Legends will host the Fireflies — and presumably Tebow — for three series this season.
The Legends quickly announced a “Ten Tebow” ticket package Monday, but Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson said his club’s experiment with the former quarterback is more than a publicity stunt.
“He’s obviously very athletic and he has adapted very quickly,” Alderson told Newsday. “His approach at the plate is very solid. He doesn’t chase pitches. People might say his swing is a little long but the swing is professional. When he’s made contact, it’s often been hard contact. ... Defensively, it’s still a work in progress but it’s adequate.”
Tebow, who plays in the outfield, has batted .235 in spring training.
The Legends’ ticket package built around Tebow’s visits consists of 10 games, each with its own promotion. The dates are May 25-28, June 26-27 and 29 and July 19-21.
The dates are May 25-28, June 26-27 and 29 and July 19-21.
