Legends’ home opener a welcome sight after seven days on road

The Lexington Legends opened the 2017 baseball season with seven road games in seven days.
The reward for that grueling grind comes Thursday, when the Legends play their home opener at Whitaker Bank Ballpark to start a seven-game home stand.
Lexington hosts the West Virginia Power for games at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. After that come three home games against Greenville.
Thursday’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 78.
The Legends, Lexington’s Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, will not enjoy their first scheduled day off until May 1.
Fans at Whitaker Bank Ballpark for Thursday’s home opener will welcome a Legends team that was 2-4 entering Wednesday night’s game at Greenville. The Legends won their season opener at Charleston (S.C.), then lost three straight to the RiverDogs. After a stirring 12-4 win over Greenville (S.C.) on Monday night, Lexington lost 4-3 to the Drive on Tuesday.
Scoring runs has been no problem. The Legends scored 37 in their first six games. Pitching has been a problem. They’ve allowed 38 runs.
Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera led the team in hitting through Tuesday, with a .476 average. Second baseman Angelo Castellano (.429) and right fielder Kort Peterson (.417) were also off to fast starts at the plate. Rivera also led the club with seven RBI. Infielder/designated hitter Manny Olloque had two of the Legends’ three home runs on the season, including a grand slam.
The Legends’ season-opening home stand will be jam-packed with promotions.
Postgame 3-D fireworks are part of the action Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Opening night is a “Bark in the Park” game, meaning fans can bring their dogs to watch the Legends. The opener is also a “Thirsty Thursday,” with $1 beers and Pepsi products available all night. Saturday and Sunday are Hatfields and McCoys games, during which Lexington and West Virginia will don specialty jerseys modeled after the 1870s. The home stand wraps up Wednesday, April 19 with an Education Day Game starting at 10:05 a.m.
Visit LexingtonLegends.com for a complete list of promotions. Buy tickets through the team website or by calling the box office at (859) 422-7867.
Thursday
West Virginia Power at Lexington Legends
What: Legends home opener
Where: Whitaker Bank Ballpark
When: 7:05 p.m.
Radio: WLXG-AM 1300
Tickets: LexingtonLegends.com or (859) 422-7867
Comments