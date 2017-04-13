Perfect weather for Lexington Legends’ home opener

The Lexington Legends’ home opener bettered last year’s by about 33 degrees as the 7:22 first pitch flew under sunny skies on a breezy 71-degree evening.
The Legends (2-5), a Kansas City Royals affiliate, took on the West Virginia Power (1-6), a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, on Bark in the Park night, which coincides with its Thirsty Thursday promotion every Thursday home game. The teams play in the Class A South Atlantic League.
The Legends and Power will don their primary uniforms for the first two games of the series, but they will take on the famous Hatfield and McCoy personas on Saturday and Sunday. The Lexington McCoys and the West Virginia Hatfields harken to the legendary feud between rival clans along the Kentucky-West Virginia state line in the late 1800s.
“You know what? It’s minor-league baseball. We’re always looking to have fun,” said Legends president Andy Shea, who wore shorts in defiance of the 38-degree night last year. “That’s one of the cool things: changing our names and (with this) it really makes sense. It’s more than just a made-up mascot name. That is an infamous story in history.”
This weekend
West Virginia Power at Legends
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 2:05 p.m. Sunday
Radio: WLXG-AM 1300
