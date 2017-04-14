Hatfields and McCoys do battle again. This time they’ll have baseball bats.

The Lexington Legends and the West Virginia Power, minor league baseball teams in the South Atlantic League, embark on a unique promotion this weekend.

For their 25 meetings this season, the Power will rename themselves the Hatfields and the Legends will call their team the McCoys.

The historic feud between two families that started over a pig in the late 1870s around the Tug River Valley area between West Virginia and Kentucky will again be battled out, but this time on the baseball diamond.

“Having an infamous part of Kentucky and West Virginia history come to life at Whitaker Bank Ballpark is so fun and important to celebrate, but it’s also important we make sure that we made it happen with a charitable component, as giving back to our community is always the Legends number one priority,” said Andy Shea, Legends president and CEO. “Very much looking forward to seeing fans engage with this fun promotion this season.”

The temporary naming of the teams is only part of the promotion. The team that wins the most games in each their seven series this season will receive the “Golden Pig” trophy, as will the team that wins the overall season series.

Bringing this iconic feud to the baseball field will be fun. ... Plus, and I never thought I would say this, we will be excited to win that Golden Pig. Tim Mueller, West Virginia Power general manager

Hatfields and McCoys jerseys will be worn for selected games. In Lexington, those games will be this Saturday and Sunday, plus July 5, 6 and 31 and Aug. 2. The teams will wear the specialty jerseys at West Virginia’s Appalachian Power Park in Charleston on May 8, June 22, July 22 and Aug. 17.

Each team will auction their specialty jerseys for charity, Lexington on July 6 and West Virginia on Aug. 17.

Each team will also be showcasing a special promotional theme night celebrating the history and traditions of each state surrounding the historic feud and encompassing food, beverages, crafts, and music. Hatfield and McCoy Night for the Legends/McCoys will be July 6. The Power/Hatfields will hold theirs July 22.

“Bringing this iconic feud to the baseball field will be fun,’ said Tim Mueller, general manager of the Power. “Lexington has always been our best rival, so we are thrilled to partner with the Legends on a historic promotion like this. Rarely do you see two minor league teams working together on a season-long promotion, allowing both sides to showcase creativity and excitement, hopefully on and off the field. Plus, and I never thought I would say this, we will be excited to win that Golden Pig.”

Fans will be able to take part in the feud through social media outlets where they can win chances to present the Golden Pig trophy on the field.

Visit www.lexingtonlegends.com or www.wvpower.com for ticket information and additional details about the promotion.