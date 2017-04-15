Power hold off Legends in ninth for 3-2 victory

Stephen Alemais broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run triple in the eighth inning, sending the West Virginia Power to a 3-2 victory over the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Saturday night.
A two-out Legends rally in the ninth inning came up one run short. Gabriel Cancel doubled to left and scored on Emmanuel Rivera’s single, his 10th RBI of the season. Rivera, representing the tying run, went to second on a throwing error by Power third baseman Logan Ratledge but was stranded when Chris DeVito grounded out to end the game.
After winning the series opener Thursday night, the Legends (3-7) have dropped two in a row. The fourth and final game of the series is Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
Legends starting pitcher Andre Davis held the Power (3-7) scoreless for six innings and was in line for a victory when Ricky Aracena hit an RBI single in the sixth to give Lexington a 1-0 lead. Davis, an eighth-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2015 out of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five.
Grant Gavin replaced Davis to start the seventh inning and gave up a game-tying homer to the first batter he faced. It was Trae Arbet’s third home run of the season. Gavin walked three batters in the inning but did not allow another run.
In all, Legends pitchers issued seven walks.
Alemais’ two-out triple to center came off Legends reliever Walker Sheller (0-1).
Hector Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief of Power starter Cam Vieaux, who allowed one run in six innings.
After opening the South Atlantic League season with six consecutive losses, West Virginia has won three of four.
