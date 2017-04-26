Sweep of Legends includes perfect game

A day after being victimized by a perfect game, the Lexington Legends gave up 17 hits on Wednesday in a 10-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Sandro Fabian hit two homers and drove in five runs for Augusta, which swept the three-game series. Lexington’s Angelo Castellano hit a solo home run in the fourth, and Chris DeVito added a two-run shot in the ninth, his team-leading fourth of the season.
On Tuesday night, Augusta left-hander Domenic Mazza pitched the first perfect game in Whitaker Bank Ballpark history. Fabian, the right fielder, made a diving catch in the eighth inning and a running catch in the ninth to preserve the gem. Mazza struck out nine in the 9-0 victory. He threw 85 pitches, 60 for strikes.
The Legends welcome the Hagerstown Suns on Thursday night for the opener of a four-game series.
