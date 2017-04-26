Lexington Legends

April 26, 2017 6:50 PM

Sweep of Legends includes perfect game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A day after being victimized by a perfect game, the Lexington Legends gave up 17 hits on Wednesday in a 10-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Sandro Fabian hit two homers and drove in five runs for Augusta, which swept the three-game series. Lexington’s Angelo Castellano hit a solo home run in the fourth, and Chris DeVito added a two-run shot in the ninth, his team-leading fourth of the season.

On Tuesday night, Augusta left-hander Domenic Mazza pitched the first perfect game in Whitaker Bank Ballpark history. Fabian, the right fielder, made a diving catch in the eighth inning and a running catch in the ninth to preserve the gem. Mazza struck out nine in the 9-0 victory. He threw 85 pitches, 60 for strikes.

The Legends welcome the Hagerstown Suns on Thursday night for the opener of a four-game series.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around?

Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around? 2:10

Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around?
Watch Gorgeous Kitten win Taylor Made Purse at Keeneland 2:37

Watch Gorgeous Kitten win Taylor Made Purse at Keeneland
Keeneland Day in Review for April 26 0:31

Keeneland Day in Review for April 26

View More Video

Sports Videos