April 27, 2017 11:10 PM

Legends hit three home runs in 12-2 win over Hagerstown

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kort Peterson had four hits, including a three-run homer, and Nick Dini and Chris DeVito also went deep as the Lexington Legends beat the Hagerstown Suns 12-2 on Thursday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark to stop a three-game losing streak.

Dini’s two-run homer in the second inning gave the Legends a 3-1 lead. The Legends broke open the game with a five-run seventh inning, highlighted by DeVito’s three-run homer.

Peterson capped the scoring in the eighth with his first home run of the season.

Gabriel Cancel went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored three runs, and Marten Gasparini walked three times and scored twice for the Legends, who won the opener of a four-game series.

Winning pitcher Garrett Davila (2-0) worked six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out two.

Jace Vines pitched three perfect innings of relief to notch his second save. He induced groundouts to eight of the nine batters he faced.

Game 2 of the series is Friday at 7:05 p.m.

