Legends hit three home runs in 12-2 win over Hagerstown

Kort Peterson had four hits, including a three-run homer, and Nick Dini and Chris DeVito also went deep as the Lexington Legends beat the Hagerstown Suns 12-2 on Thursday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark to stop a three-game losing streak.
Dini’s two-run homer in the second inning gave the Legends a 3-1 lead. The Legends broke open the game with a five-run seventh inning, highlighted by DeVito’s three-run homer.
Peterson capped the scoring in the eighth with his first home run of the season.
Gabriel Cancel went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored three runs, and Marten Gasparini walked three times and scored twice for the Legends, who won the opener of a four-game series.
Winning pitcher Garrett Davila (2-0) worked six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out two.
Jace Vines pitched three perfect innings of relief to notch his second save. He induced groundouts to eight of the nine batters he faced.
Game 2 of the series is Friday at 7:05 p.m.
