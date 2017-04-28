Lexington Legends slug pair of grand slams against Hagerstown

Chris DeVito and Khalil Lee both hit grand slams to lead the Lexington Legends to a 16-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Friday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Lexington had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning, seven runs in the third and four runs in the fifth.
Gabriel Cancel hit a pair of home runs, too, while knocking in three runs.
DeVito’s grand slam came in the first inning, and Lee hit his in the third.
DeVito finished with three hits and six RBI. Lee knocked in five runs.
Lexington right-hander Gerson Garabito (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings.
Opposing starter Carlos Pena (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing 10 runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings. Pena pitched in college at Lindsey Wilson.
For the Suns, Daniel Johnson homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.
