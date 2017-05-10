Lexington Legends

May 10, 2017 5:46 PM

Grasshoppers rout Legends 12-1

Staff, Wire Reports

James Nelson, Colby Lusignan and Eric Gutierrez each had three hits, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Lexington Legends 12-1 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Wednesday.

Nelson homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Lusignan homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs.

Greensboro, which extended its winning streak to six games, outhit Lexington 16-5.

Nelson and Lusignan homered in Greensboro’s five-run eighth inning.

The Legends’ only run came on Marten Gasparini’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Meibrys Viloria.

Greensboro starter Michael King (3-2) allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings. Lexington’s Gerson Garabito (3-2) took the loss after giving up two runs and four hits over five innings.

Greensboro, third place in the South Atlantic League Northern Division, improved to 18-14. Lexington, next to last in the Southern Division, dropped to 13-20.

The second game of the three-game series is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around?

Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around? 2:10

Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around?
KHSAA commissioner not worried about perceived centralization of championships 0:54

KHSAA commissioner not worried about perceived centralization of championships
'Horrible, beyond horrible:' Students pepper sprayed during training 1:46

'Horrible, beyond horrible:' Students pepper sprayed during training

View More Video

Sports Videos