Grasshoppers rout Legends 12-1

James Nelson, Colby Lusignan and Eric Gutierrez each had three hits, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Lexington Legends 12-1 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Wednesday.
Nelson homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Lusignan homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs.
Greensboro, which extended its winning streak to six games, outhit Lexington 16-5.
Nelson and Lusignan homered in Greensboro’s five-run eighth inning.
The Legends’ only run came on Marten Gasparini’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Meibrys Viloria.
Greensboro starter Michael King (3-2) allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings. Lexington’s Gerson Garabito (3-2) took the loss after giving up two runs and four hits over five innings.
Greensboro, third place in the South Atlantic League Northern Division, improved to 18-14. Lexington, next to last in the Southern Division, dropped to 13-20.
The second game of the three-game series is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
