Kyle Cody pitched for UK from 2013-16. He returns to Lexington on Tuesday night as the starting pitcher for the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads.
Lexington Legends

May 22, 2017 1:06 PM

Legends go Big Blue this week with a side of Tebow

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Lexington Legends boast some unusual attractions for local baseball fans this week, beginning Tuesday night when a former University of Kentucky standout takes the hill for the visitors.

Kyle Cody, who pitched for the Wildcats from 2013-16, will be the starting pitcher for the Hickory Crawdads when they take on the Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

Cody was selected by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the June 2016 draft. He was 2-5 with Spokane of the Northwest League in 2016, and has a record of 1-4 with a 3.41 earned run average for Hickory this season. He earned a win in his most recent start, May 16 against Greensboro, when he allowed four hits and no runs in seven innings as Hickory won 6-1.

Cody, a native of Chippewa Falls, Wis., finished his four seasons at UK with a 17-9 record, five saves and a 4.04 ERA in 61 games, which included 42 starts.

The Legends were to open a seven-game home stand Monday night with the first of three games against Hickory. Following that, Thursday through Sunday, are four games against the Columbia Fireflies and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow.

In addition to Cody’s return to Lexington, the Legends will tap into Big Blue Nation for Kentucky Sports Radio Night on Friday and the first of three Coach John Calipari Bobblehead giveaways (first 3,000 fans) on Saturday.

