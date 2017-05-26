Legends knock off Fireflies, but Tim Tebow sits this one out

Khalil Lee homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Lexington Legends topped the Columbia Fireflies 5-2 on Friday in Lexington.
Fans hoping to see former Florida star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow play his second game in Lexington missed out, though. He wasn’t in the lineup after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Thursday’s series opener.
Attendance for Friday’s game was listed as 8,185, just a bit higher than the 7,590 on hand for Thursday’s contest, won 3-2 by Columbia.
The Legends started the scoring in the first inning when Emmanuel Rivera hit a two-run home run.
The Fireflies cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Dash Winningham hit an RBI double, bringing home Michael Paez.
The Legends later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Lee hit a two-run home run, while Kort Peterson hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Lexington left-hander Garrett Davila (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blake Taylor (0-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.
With the win, Lexington improved to 4-2 against Columbia this season.
Game 3 of this series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Comments