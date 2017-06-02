Meet the Lexington Legends’ bat dog, whose bite is stronger than his bark

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:54 Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media Pause 1:25 Legends play 2017 home opener 2:10 Anderson Miller a Legend for now, but will he stick around? 1:19 Watch the Lexington Legends' bat dog in action 2:22 Lexington police chief encourages awareness of gun violence, responds to Bevin's prayer walks suggestion 1:56 Ark park fails to make money for local shops 1:22 Let's choose 'live in peace' rather than 'rest in peace,' mother urges 1:08 Bevin: Meeting about gun violence 'was a good one' 0:37 VanToya Johnson rebukes Bevin's proposal to stop gun violence with prayer 1:01 Peregrine Falcons soaring over Lexington Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tech, the Lexington Legends bat dog retrieves bats from the field during the second and fourth innings of all home games. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Tech, the Lexington Legends bat dog retrieves bats from the field during the second and fourth innings of all home games. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com