Legends, city-owned ball fields adopt new tobacco policy. See what’s banned.

Whitaker Bank Ballpark and all city-owned baseball and softball fields in Lexington have enacted a new policy banning all tobacco use.
Lexington Legends President/CEO Andy Shea and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced the move during a joint news conference that kicked off Legends Media Day on Tuesday. Also in attendance was former U.S. Representative Ben Chandler, who is current president and CEO of the foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, which worked with the Legends and the city to enact the new policies.
In addition to cigarettes, cigars and pipes the ban includes chewing tobacco as well as electronic devices such as vape pens.
In previous years Whitaker Bank Ballpark had a designated smoking section within the stadium. That section has been moved outside the facility to a fenced-in area on the first-base side.
“We are very proud to be one of the first Minor League Baseball facilities in the country to go tobacco-free,” Shea said. “The more we can help to get it out of sight and then out of mind with younger kids and that it doesn’t have to be. ... a rite of passage for baseball anymore.”
Various Little League and youth softball organizations that make use of Lexington-owned fields had their own rules that policed tobacco use to different degrees. Now all of those organizations will operate under the same blanket ban.
“Almost 15 years ago, Lexington became the first city in the state to enact a smoke-free ordinance,” Gray said. “The results were almost immediate, with fewer smoking-related emergency room visits and a better quality of life. This new tobacco-free policy at Whitaker Bank Ballpark and our city-owned and operated ball fields is a logical next step.”
The move by the Legends is the latest in an ongoing push to sever the connection between professional baseball and tobacco — and it’s not just fans who have been targeted. Minor League players have been banned from using smokeless tobacco since 1993, and Major League Baseball is following suit.
In a collective bargaining agreement reached in 2016, all new MLB players were banned from using chewing tobacco on the field. Players called up to the majors before the agreement was reached were exempted from the ban, but any player who hadn’t reached the majors before the agreement was struck is prohibited from ever using tobacco on the field.
As of opening day last year, 14 of 30 Major League ballparks had adopted tobacco-free policies for fans, whether because of organizational preference or government ordinances.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
