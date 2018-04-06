Newcomer’s big night leads Legends to opening day victory

During Tuesday’s Media Day, Lexington Legends center fielder Michael Gigliotti singled out Seuly Matias as a newcomer that fans should keep an eye on. On opening day, Matias showed why.
The 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic had a debut to remember, blasting a pair of home runs to lead the Legends to a 3-2 win over the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Thursday.
Gigliotti said he was pretty sure Matias could “hit the ball 900 feet against the wind.” Neither of his bombs was quite that astonishing, but both were no-doubters.
Batting in the cleanup spot, Matias gave the Legends a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning with a solo shot that cleared the left field bleachers. In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and the game tied 2-2, Matias belted the game-winning homer to straightaway center field.
“It wasn’t surprising to see him hit two. In batting practice he kills balls and it looks like he’s just flicking his wrist,” said Tyler Zuber. “I was kind of mad at him that he didn’t hit them even farther. But it was awesome to see him come back into the dugout with a big smile on his face.”
Matias, listed as the No. 3 prospect in the Kansas City Royals’ farm system, also showed off his defensive chops. Charleston’s Dom Thompson-Williams led off the top of the second inning with a hard liner that bounced off the right field wall. Matias snagged the ball off the bounce barehanded and rifled it to second base as Thompson-Williams rounded first. Thompson-Williams retreated, settling for a single.
The only blemish on Matias’ fantastic night came in the top of the eighth when he misplayed a fly ball and wound up slipping and falling as he tried to recover.
“I think some of the guys in the dugout might have been giving him a hard time after that,” Zuber said with a laugh.
No. 1 gets No. 1
Matias wasn’t the only brand new Legend who had a memorable debut.
Nick Pratto is one of five 19-year-olds on the roster. He’s listed by Baseball America as the Royals’ No. 1 prospect. On Thursday, the former Little League World Series hero got his first hit with his new club.
Pratto led off the bottom of the fifth with a double into the left field gap. He also drew a walk. Pratto said it felt good to come up with his first hit.
“It was a relief,” he said. “It’s a long season and I knew it was gonna come at some point, but it was nice to get that hit out of the way.”
On the mound
Pitching has been the Legends’ Achilles heel for the last couple of years. They’ve finished dead last in the South Atlantic League in team ERA each of the past two seasons. If Thursday’s game was a preview of things to come, that problem might have been solved.
Three pitchers combined to allow two runs, eight hits and strike out ten. Nolan Watson, a first-round pick by the Royals in 2015 who is entering his third season in Lexington, started the game and went five innings. He allowed both RiverDogs runs and struck out five.
Joshua Mitchell made his Legends debut in the sixth, allowing three hits over two innings and picking up the win. Zuber, who finished last season in Lexington after being called up from Rookie League-Burlington, pitched the final two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out four, retiring the RiverDogs in order in the ninth to pick up the save.
“It was a great start by Nolan, he pitched his butt off,” said Zuber. “We all just went out there and competed and gave the team the best chance to get the win. It felt really good.”
In the stands
Despite a brisk night that saw temperatures dip into the mid-40s, 5,345 humans and 61 dogs showed up at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
The Legends had a promotional trifecta on opening day. Not only was it “Thirsty Thursday,” there was a post-game fireworks show. It was also a “Bark in the Park” night — one of several games on the schedule to which fans can bring their canine friends.
Here’s hoping that folks with skittish pups were aware of the fireworks beforehand.
