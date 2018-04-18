Lexington Legends home stand features Mercer County product on the mound for Hagerstown

The Lexington Legends will be looking to keep their home win streak alive as they face the Hagerstown Suns beginning Thursday.
The Legends begin a four-game home stand against the Hagerstown Suns at 7:05 p.m. The Suns feature former Mercer County High School star Jackson Stoeckinger.
Stoeckinger (0-1) is scheduled to get the start for the Suns on Friday night. The 22-year-old was drafted in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals out of the Junior College of Central Florida.
The Legends' top prospects, Nick Pratto and Seuly Matias, look to help Lexington continue its home win streak after dropping three straight games at Hickory this week.
Pratto, a 19-year-old first baseman ranked as the Kansas City Royals' No. 1 prospect by Baseball America, is hitting .268 with a home run and six RBI in 11 games with the Legends. Matias, also 19, leads the South Atlantic League in home runs with five while batting .302 with 11 RBI.
The Legends opened the season by winning six games in a seven-game home stand against Charleston and Greenville, including the final three.. Lexington was swept in a three-game series that concluded Wednesday afternoon at Hickory to fall to 8-5 on the season, leaving them a half-game back in the South Atlantic League Southern Division behind the Columbia Fireflies.
The Legends fell behind 4-0 on Wednesday before answering in the seventh inning when back-to-back singles by Travis Jones and Dennicher Carrasco put runners at first and second. They moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Hickory’s Alex Speas. Sebastian Rivero roped a single down the left-field line, bringing both in and cutting the Crawdads’ lead to 4-2, but Lexington got nothing more in the 4-2 defeat.
Legends starter Garrett Davila (0-1) got the loss, giving up two runs on five hits in four innings.
Thursday
Hagerstown Suns at Lexington Legends
When: 7:05 p.m.
