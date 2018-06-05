Four Lexington Legends named to All-Star Game. One leads minors in home runs.

Four Lexington Legends were named Tuesday to play in the 59th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game this summer.
Right fielder Seuly Matias, catchers MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero and first baseman Nick Pratto will play for the Southern Division against the Northern Division in the June 19 game at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
"We are very proud to see four Legends be recognized for all their hard work so far this season,” Legends President and CEO Andy Shea said in a news release. “They have been leaders on the field and have also been involved in a variety of capacities in the community. We are so excited to see these young men excel on the field, and beyond the diamond as well.”
Each roster includes 25 players. Rome had the most selections among Southern Division teams with six. Lexington and Columbia had four each. Augusta, Asheville and Greenville were next with three players each, followed by Charleston with two.
For the Northern Division, Kannapolis had seven players selected, followed by Lakewood with six, Delmarva and Hickory with three each, and Greensboro, Hagerstown and West Virginia with two apiece.
The all-stars were selected through a vote by team managers, coaching staffs, local media and front office executives.
Greenville’s Iggy Suarez will manage the Southern squad. Greensboro’s Todd Pratt will lead the Northern team.
Matias is batting .247 with 17 home runs and 34 RBI. Entering Tuesday, his home run total led all levels of minor league baseball.
Melendez is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, five triples, eight home runs at 29 RBI.
Pratto, who will be the Southern Division’s designated hitter, is batting .264 this season with seven homers and 27 RBI.
Rivero has four home runs, 17 RBI and is batting .266.
The Legends (30-23) entered Tuesday in third place in the Southern Division, 3 ½ games behind first place Augusta.
Lexington embarked Tuesday on a nine-game, six-day road trip to West Virginia and Asheville that includes three doubleheaders — the products of rain postponements earlier this season.
