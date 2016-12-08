Kentucky Speedway bans smoking in grandstands, other seating areas

Kentucky Speedway is clearing the air with the hope of creating a more family-friendly racetrack.
Beginning with the 2017 season, smoking will no longer be allowed in any seating areas at the Sparta facility, including the grandstands, suites, clubs and terrace boxes. The smoke-free policy includes bans on the use of e-cigarettes and vapor cigarettes.
The speedway will continue to permit smoking in all other areas of the grounds, including but not limited to parking lots, camping, and display areas.
“We are committed to having the very best customer experience in sports at Kentucky Speedway,” said Mark Simendinger, the track’s general manager. “This non-smoking policy, along with our new kids pricing, assures that all patrons and families will fully enjoy the exciting experience of a race at Kentucky Speedway.”
The 2017 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the July 8 Quaker State 400. The Camping World Truck Series starts the weekend with a 225-mile event Thursday, July 6, and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 7.
The Xfinity Series returns to the 1.5-mile tri-oval on Sept. 23 along with the ARCA Racing Series Crosley 150 on Sept. 22 to conclude the season’s racing.
