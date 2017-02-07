Fans invited to Richard Petty’s 80th birthday party at Kentucky Speedway

Kentucky Speedway is having a party this summer to celebrate Richard Petty’s 80th birthday.
The celebration is part of the Sparta racetrack’s NASCAR tripleheader, which concludes with the seventh annual Quaker State 400 on the night of July 8.
Earlier that day, the track will honor “The King,” with a party starting at approximately 2 p.m.
Petty, who was nicknamed “The King” after winning the Daytona 500 and NASCAR’s national championship seven times each, in addition to winning 200 Cup races, will participate in a question-and-answer session hosted by his son, former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty.
Other significant members of the NASCAR community including drivers, team owners, sponsors, and more are also scheduled to make appearances throughout the day to offer their birthday wishes, share a favorite story or talk about what Richard Petty has meant to the sport.
Fans may join the party by calling (859) 578-2300 or by visiting www.kentuckyspeedway.com\KINGs80th.
Petty turns 80 on July 2.
The weekend at Kentucky Speedway gets started with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, July 6. Next comes the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 on Friday, July 7. The weekend wraps up with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Quaker State 400, on Saturday, July 8.
Fans may purchase season tickets and camping, July weekend packages or individual race tickets by calling (859) 578-2300 or visiting the Kentucky Speedway ticket office at 1 Speedway Drive in Sparta. Ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Comments