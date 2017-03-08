Kentucky Speedway loses one of its Xfinity Series races to Las Vegas

NASCAR’s announcement Wednesday that it was creating a second weekend of racing for Las Vegas came at a cost to Kentucky.
Kentucky Speedway will lose one of its two Xfinity Series races beginning in 2018.
The racetrack in Sparta hosts a full weekend of NASCAR racing in July that will remain untouched. This year, Kentucky Speedway hosts the Camping World Trucks Series on July 6, the Xfinity Series on July 7 and the Monster Energy Cup Series on July 8.
The Xfinity Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, scheduled for Sept. 23 in 2017, will be moved to Las Vegas in 2018.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. said Wednesday it will move its September Monster Energy Cup race and its trucks race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Las Vegas. Those races will be combined with the Xfinity race from Kentucky to form a second full weekend of NASCAR racing for Las Vegas.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. also owns Kentucky Speedway.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will become the first facility on the NASCAR schedule to host two yearly weekend events with all three national series. The official race dates will be announced later by NASCAR as part of the full 2018 schedules.
Mark Simendinger, general manager of Kentucky Speedway, said in a press release that moving the Sparta race to Vegas made sense.
“We were the last Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series track to hold an Xfinity Series race on a non-Cup weekend,” he said. “We accomplished great things with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in September, and now it will continue to grow.”
Comments