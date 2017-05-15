Toyota becomes ‘official vehicle’ of Kentucky Speedway

Kentucky Speedway and Toyota announced Monday a partnership that makes Toyota the “official vehicle” of the Sparta track.
The multi-year marketing agreement brings together Toyota’s racing presence, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky in Georgetown and dealership groups in the Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati areas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We could not be adding a more significant partner,” Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger said.
Michael Waltrip, an Owensboro native and two-time Daytona 500 winner who has raced every version of Toyota’s racing Camry since it entered NASCAR’s top series in 2007, took part in Monday’s announcement at the Georgetown plant. His final race as a NASCAR driver was at the wheel of a car based on the 2018 model Camry that will begin production in Georgetown this summer.
Racing returns to Kentucky Speedway on July 6-8, headlined by the Quaker State 400 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on July 8.
