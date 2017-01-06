NBA report: Antetokounmpo committed 5-second violation before game-winner

The NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Report said there was a missed 5-second call - not an incorrect call - on Giannis Antetokounmpo's winning shot Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
According to the report, Antetokounmpo "begins his dribble with his back to the basket at 7.8 seconds, at which point the 5-second count starts, and then gathers the ball and begins to turn toward the basket with 2.2 seconds, thus ending the count."
So the difference was 0.6 seconds, something that would be quite difficult for the officials to call in that game-deciding situation.
Antetokounmpo stepped back to hit a dramatic 15-foot fadeaway at the buzzer, giving Milwaukee a 105-104 victory.
The report also says Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony should have been called for a defensive 3-second violation with 2.8 seconds left, a call that would have resulted in a Bucks free-throw attempt.
A number of NBA players, including Cleveland's LeBron James, have been critical of the report that reviews officials' calls from the final 2 minutes of every game.
The report said a foul should have been called on the Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson at the end of their Christmas Day victory over Golden State.
Officials did not make a call on the play when the Warriors' Kevin Durant fell to the floor as time expired and Cleveland won the game, 109-108.
Comments