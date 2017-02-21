DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

Sacramento Kings player DeMarcus Cousins says the past two days have been "emotional." Cousins spoke with Sacramento Bee Kings beat reporter Jason Jones on Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round pick in the 2017 draft.