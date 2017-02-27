Kentucky high school basketball: Monday’s region tournament scores

The 2017 road to the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen has moved on to the regional round. Below are links to scores, box scores and brackets to help you keep up with all the region tournament action this week around Kentucky. There’s also a Twitter feed pulling live high school updates from all around the state.
Girls’ box scores compiled by the Herald-Leader
Tonight’s girls’ scores from the KHSAA
Brackets for every region in Kentucky
(No boys’ games scheduled Monday)
Coaches, if you have results to report, please call our Sports desk at (859) 231-3225 or 1-888-222-7026 after 5 p.m.
Additional high school sports links:
Commonwealth Journal (Somerset)
Ledger-Independent (Maysville)
Comments