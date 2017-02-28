Former Ballard star Tearra Banks named OVC women’s player of the year

0:33 Happy Fat Tuesday! Celebrate with a tasty beignet from Dutch's Bake Shop. Pause

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating'

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now