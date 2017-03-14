Lakers routed by Nuggets, continue experimenting with lineup

For the first time all season, a healthy D'Angelo Russell did not start for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Instead, he watched from the bench as Jordan Clarkson began the game as the Lakers' point guard, as the team trotted out its 18th starting lineup of the season.
"Everybody this year has been put through a situation that they wasn't expecting," Russell said. "Just gotta respond to it."
The Nuggets took full advantage of the young, rotating group. Denver beat Los Angeles, 129-101. For the Lakers, with 15 games left and the second-worst record in the NBA (20-47), winning is not the objective. Motivation, evaluation and development supersede the final score.
But the Nuggets (32-35) are fighting for a playoff spot, and currently have the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. So they built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, led by as many as 28 points in the second quarter and 32 in the third before coasting to the finish.
"Unfortunately, we didn't really get to see what we were trying to look for with J.C. in the starting lineup," Walton said. "The lack of competing that happened tonight never really allowed us to fully be engaged in the game outside the first six-eight minutes out there. But we need to regroup."
Nikola Jokic, Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton all neared 20 points through three quarters for the Nuggets. For the Lakers, Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 25 points with 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. In his fourth start this season, Clarkson posted 19 points, three assists and two rebounds.
As the game's final seconds expired, Russell rested his hands on his knees on the court and looked briefly toward the Lakers' bench.
He finished the game with 10 points on four-of-14 shooting, with three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes.
"He's obviously one of the young guys that's a big part of the future; we want to keep his confidence high," Walton said of Russell. "But it was something that we felt like we might as well take advantage of the opportunity. Obviously, it's not ideal to not be in a playoff race, but because we aren't, we can try some things that normally we wouldn't be able to."
Walton has made other moves with his starting lineup that are aimed at helping the team's evaluation of its roster. Its new front office, led by President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka, plan to build around some of the Lakers' young players while adding talent to the roster.
Their task now is figuring out what their future looks like.
Against the Nuggets, Walton played Russell and Clarkson together a bit. He used Russell as the Lakers' primary ball handler for their second unit, but also in some sets where Tyler Ennis served as the point guard while Russell played off the ball. Seeing Russell in a shooting guard's role is also of interest to the Lakers.
This is the second time in two years Russell has been removed from the Lakers' starting lineup. Last season then-coach Byron Scott benched Russell 20 games into his rookie season.
"It's a way different feel as far as, you know there's a reason behind it," Russell said. "Trying to make as many winning plays as possible throughout the game, especially the last six minutes of the game. I know if I can make those winning plays and get ... consistent (at) doing that, close games are when you really get better."
Clarkson, meanwhile, earned his start in part due to the growth the Lakers have seen in him this season. On Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Clarkson came off the bench for 30 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Walton called his play "pretty damn good," and admitted that factored into his decision to start Clarkson on Monday.
He started with Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, David Nwaba and Ivica Zubac. And this won't likely be the last lineup shift.
"We're gonna continue to look for opportunities to look at new things so we can gain as much information as possible going into the off-season," Walton said.
