Grizzlies end Bucks' winning streak with 113-93 victory

Five straight losses made the Memphis Grizzlies a desperate bunch on Monday night.
They played that way from start to finish while ending their skid with a 113-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the FedExForum.
Vince Carter sizzled from 3-point range and the Grizzlies ended the Bucks' six-game winning streak as Milwaukee opened a season-long six-game road trip.
Carter sank 6 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 24 points while not missing a shot, and Mike Conley added 20 points and 10 assists for Memphis (37-30). Tony Allen scored 15 points as he returned to the starting lineup and Zach Randolph had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Marc Gasol contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.
"At some point, every team in the league has been hit," Memphis coach David Fizdale said before the game. "You go around the league. Golden State got hit.
"Just depending on where your team is at and the opponents that are lined up for you, sometimes you just hit a rough patch."
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (32-34) with 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points and eight assists. Milwaukee stayed close by sinking 14 of 26 3-pointers.
The Bucks stayed in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference but lost ground to Chicago (32-35), which won at Charlotte. Milwaukee leads the Bulls and Miami Heat (32-35) by one-half game and trails seventh-place Detroit (33-33) by one game.
Memphis led, 85-74, entering the fourth quarter and pulled away, helped by two Randolph jumpers to start the quarter. The Bucks were still within eight near the midway point of the quarter but Randolph scored twice in the paint while matched up on Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic to give Memphis a 99-87 lead with 5:29 left.
Carter looked half his age of 40 as he scored 16 points in the first half and made all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers.
He ended the half by burying a triple to give the Grizzlies a 61-51 lead.
Both teams were hot beyond the arc in the half, with Memphis hitting 9 of 16 attempts and the Bucks making 7 of 16, including 3 of 4 by Dellavedova.
Carter also showed he can still dunk as he executed a reverse slam to give Memphis an 11-point lead late in the half.
A three-point play by Antetokounmpo and a 3-pointer by Dellavedova helped the Bucks close within 58-51 before Carter sank his fourth triple of the half.
Carter did not cool off during the halftime break as he hit back-to-back 3s to help Memphis extend its margin to 70-54 with 9:50 left in the third quarter.
The Bucks fought back to get within 78-68 on a 3-pointer by Malcolm Brogdon with 3:55 left in the quarter.
