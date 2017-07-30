3's Company coach Allen Iverson yelled to his team during a game against Tri State during in the BIG3 Basketball League in Philadelphia on July 16.
3's Company coach Allen Iverson yelled to his team during a game against Tri State during in the BIG3 Basketball League in Philadelphia on July 16. RICH SCHULTZ AP

Basketball

Iverson a no-show for Big3 games in Dallas; next stop is Rupp Arena

Wire, Staff Reports

July 30, 2017 8:30 PM

DALLAS

Allen Iverson did not show up for the Big3’s games in Dallas, and the league said it is investigating his absence.

The former NBA MVP is the biggest star in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. Iverson signed on as a player and coach of Three’s Company for the league’s inaugural season.

The league’s next scheduled stop is next Sunday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Iverson hasn’t been playing very much — he didn’t play at all in his much-hyped return to Philadelphia — and the league said in a statement it had no advance notice that Iverson wouldn’t attend the game Sunday.

The league said it will make a statement once it has gathered all the facts surrounding Iverson’s absence.

DerMarr Johnson, the team’s co-captain, took over the coaching duties Sunday.

