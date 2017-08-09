Transy adds eight Kentucky players to basketball roster, including two from Lexington

The Transylvania University basketball team announced a 12-man 2017-18 recruiting class on Wednesday that includes eight former high school standouts from around Kentucky.
Transylvania Coach Brian Lane also landed two prospects from Florida, one from Virginia and one from West Virginia.
“This year’s class is extremely balanced between guards, wings, and size,” Lane said. “While we certainly did not set out to have such a big group, every time we have had this kind of depth in the past, it has translated into trips to the NCAA Tournament. It is a great group of young players that are coming from terrific, well-coached high school programs. It is an exciting time for Transylvania basketball.”
Transylvania finished 17-10 last season and finished fifth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Pioneers lost three players to graduation, including leading scorer and all-league first-team selection Alex Jones.
Transy’s new recruits from Kentucky are Lucas Gentry (Rockcastle County), Spencer Hemmerich (Conner), Michael Jefferson (Madison Southern), Gavin Root (North Hardin), Will Sivills, (McCracken County), Drew Trimble (Lexington Christian), Dominique Turner (Collins) and Trevor Hill (Lexington Christian), a sophomore transfer from Eastern Kentucky University.
The Pioneers are also bringing in Floridians Devin Twenty (Bradenton) and Will Anderson (Tampa), plus Grant Subik of Huntington, W.Va., and James Dugan of Fairfax Station, Va.
New Pioneers
Transylvania’s 2017-18 recruiting class:
James Dugan, 6-7 forward
Lucas Gentry, 6-5 forward
Spencer Hemmerich, 6-2 guard
Trevor Hill, 6-2 guard
Michael Jefferson, guard
Gavin Root, 6-foot guard
Will Sivills, 6-3 guard
Grant Subik, guard
Drew Trimble, 6-8 forward
Dominique Turner, 6-5 forward
Devin Twenty, guard
Will Anderson, 6-7 forward
