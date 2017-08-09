Drew Trimble, a 6-foot-8 forward from Lexington Christian who spent his freshman year not playing basketball at the U.S. Naval Academy, will be Transylvania’s tallest player this season.
Basketball

Transy adds eight Kentucky players to basketball roster, including two from Lexington

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 09, 2017 1:08 PM

The Transylvania University basketball team announced a 12-man 2017-18 recruiting class on Wednesday that includes eight former high school standouts from around Kentucky.

Transylvania Coach Brian Lane also landed two prospects from Florida, one from Virginia and one from West Virginia.

“This year’s class is extremely balanced between guards, wings, and size,” Lane said. “While we certainly did not set out to have such a big group, every time we have had this kind of depth in the past, it has translated into trips to the NCAA Tournament. It is a great group of young players that are coming from terrific, well-coached high school programs. It is an exciting time for Transylvania basketball.”

Transylvania finished 17-10 last season and finished fifth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Pioneers lost three players to graduation, including leading scorer and all-league first-team selection Alex Jones.

Transy’s new recruits from Kentucky are Lucas Gentry (Rockcastle County), Spencer Hemmerich (Conner), Michael Jefferson (Madison Southern), Gavin Root (North Hardin), Will Sivills, (McCracken County), Drew Trimble (Lexington Christian), Dominique Turner (Collins) and Trevor Hill (Lexington Christian), a sophomore transfer from Eastern Kentucky University.

The Pioneers are also bringing in Floridians Devin Twenty (Bradenton) and Will Anderson (Tampa), plus Grant Subik of Huntington, W.Va., and James Dugan of Fairfax Station, Va.

Click here to read more about the new Transy players.

New Pioneers

Transylvania’s 2017-18 recruiting class:

James Dugan, 6-7 forward

Lucas Gentry, 6-5 forward

Spencer Hemmerich, 6-2 guard

Trevor Hill, 6-2 guard

Michael Jefferson, guard

Gavin Root, 6-foot guard

Will Sivills, 6-3 guard

Grant Subik, guard

Drew Trimble, 6-8 forward

Dominique Turner, 6-5 forward

Devin Twenty, guard

Will Anderson, 6-7 forward

