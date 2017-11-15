Basketball

Adidas exec among eight who plead not guilty in scandal that ousted Pitino

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

November 15, 2017 9:48 PM

Eight men indicted in the college basketball recruiting scandal have pleaded not guilty in federal court, the Courier Journal reported Wednesday.

Adidas executive James Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code, sports agent Christian Dawkins, and three assistant coaches, Emmanuel Richardson of Arizona, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Tony Bland of the University of Southern California, all entered not guilty pleas Wednesday while being arraigned in federal court in the Southern District of New York, the newspaper reported.

A day earlier, an apparel company owner, Rashan Michel, and Chuck Person, assistant coach at Auburn, pleaded not guilty.

The federal investigation has resulted in the firing of University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game

    Former UK mens basketball coach Joe B. Hall coaches a team and signs autographs with other past UK mens basketball players during The Legends game and the UK Alumni Charity Game at Rupp Arena Thursday evening.

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game 1:38

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game
Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played' 1:32

Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played'
A Kentucky takeover: The NBA Draft in the John Calipari era 1:23

A Kentucky takeover: The NBA Draft in the John Calipari era

View More Video