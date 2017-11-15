Adidas exec among eight who plead not guilty in scandal that ousted Pitino

Eight men indicted in the college basketball recruiting scandal have pleaded not guilty in federal court, the Courier Journal reported Wednesday.
Adidas executive James Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code, sports agent Christian Dawkins, and three assistant coaches, Emmanuel Richardson of Arizona, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Tony Bland of the University of Southern California, all entered not guilty pleas Wednesday while being arraigned in federal court in the Southern District of New York, the newspaper reported.
A day earlier, an apparel company owner, Rashan Michel, and Chuck Person, assistant coach at Auburn, pleaded not guilty.
The federal investigation has resulted in the firing of University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich.
