Dujuanta Weaver sat out all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury to his left knee suffered last month was not as bad as first believed and the guard is now ready to play. EKU Athletics
Basketball

Last month, he was told he had a torn ACL. This month he’ll play. Here’s how.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 01, 2017 01:19 PM

Eastern Kentucky University redshirt sophomore guard Dujuanta Weaver’s left anterior cruciate ligament is not torn, as originally determined, and he has been cleared to play basketball immediately, the Colonels announced Friday.

Weaver suffered a knee injury in EKU’s exhibition against Georgetown College on Nov. 3. After evaluation, it was determined that an MRI was needed. The MRI was conducted and the radiologist report came back as a torn ACL.

With Weaver having already had ACL surgery on his left knee during his junior year at Doss High School, it was decided that he should return to see the physician that initially performed his surgery. After reviewing the MRI and performing his evaluation, the physician determined that the ACL was not torn and cleared Weaver for basketball activity.

Weaver will suit up when the Colonels (3-4) host Jacksonville on Saturday night at McBrayer Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Weaver, a 5-foot-10 guard, sat out all of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee. As a freshman in 2015-16, Weaver played in 16 games for the Colonels before suffering the right knee injury. He ranked fifth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (24 assists, four turnovers) before he was hurt.

