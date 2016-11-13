Tom Hoffarth: NFL rushes to judgment on its TV ratings drop

The NFL's No. 1 rush to judgment when it comes to the weakened weekend TV ratings this season has to do with the country's fractured focus on the bizarro 2016 presidential election. But that has come to pass.
Going forward, unless grief counselors are needed for these Week 10 games on Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN - and we still may not have gotten over the psychological damage of how the NFL Network required Al Michaels to describe a Thursday night exclusive telecast of the 0-9 Cleveland Browns advancing to 0-10 - we are secure in the belief that this League of Extraordinary Appraisement anticipates a ratings reversal of fortune with its November-December-January product rollout.
We have tried not to become too obsessed with all the over-thinking on this topic so far, actually we are more amused by those who are armed with survey data to declare the NFL has reached a TV tipping point and has nowhere to go but a flat line. Take it with a grain of salt-water taffy.
History reinforces that the NFL goes through this ratings roller coaster in national election cycles. It's just that, with all the 2015 record-breaking hubbub, any hint of a recession with the '16 Nielsen stats will easily lead to over-reaching theories that range from fans turned off by Kaepernick protests to a crackdown on celebrations.
The league and media partners tend to live in denial of some of those issues and instead want to focus on the quality of the game. Yet, when sorting through the cards in the complaint box, we are far more curious about how the media itself plays a role with splintered ratings.
Cable channels have plenty of appealing options when it comes to "Walking Dead" or "Game of Thrones" syphoning viewers, but "Red Zone" remains the new black for those who want to put on their Sunday best.
The two versions out there - the original "Red Zone Channel" emanating from Marina del Rey that is connected to DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket package, and the "NFL Red Zone" produced at the NFL Network's Culver City studios that has been available to all other cable and dish services since 2009 ï¿½ are nirvana for viewers invested in fantasy players and multigame wagering. Both are commercial free.
It's been our usual go-to spot from morning til dusk. We want action, Jackson.
"The "Red Zone" was always meant to be, and still is, a supplement to the games," said Andrew Siciliano, the DirecTV maestro for its service for the last dozen years, adding that he thinks it's only a "small factor" in the ratings equation drop.
It must be said that the biggest drops in TV ratings are in the prime-time games - Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night - rather than the Fox/CBS Sunday packages, leading to the "product is diluted too far" argument.
"I do think it has changed the way we watch football and maybe in a way, watch all sports with multiple screens and multiple images. We've raised an entire generation on fantasy football who only want to see their players, or are short-attention span. We live in a world of seven-second online video clips and if there's nothing on the screen, you go find something different. Now it's MLB Strike Zone, College Football Goal Line ...."
Oh, and it's spreading. When the presidential election happened last week, CNBC defaulted to a presentation that it clearly admitted was inspired by the NFL "RedZone," going with multiple feeds all at once on one screen. The other cable news channels still touted record-breaking ratings.
Our 1-to-10 scale on how this affects ratings: 5 perceived/2 realistically. Otherwise, the nets would be squawking for it to be unplugged by now.
If you're able to take your iPhone or tablet on an errand run and any of a half-dozen apps allow for video game streaming, why not multi-task, even if it takes one away from the majestic home flatscreen?
There's a reason why ESPN is reassessing its subscriber counts, having lost about 600,000 of them at last count and is likely a contributing factor to "Monday Night Football" down 20 percent through Week 8, the biggest decline of any of the major packages, even as ESPN pays $2 billion a year in rights. ESPN is making the games available on all sorts of platforms, so TV may be the preferred choice, but it's not the only one.
A true measure of viewership of a game has to aggregate all these numbers, as NBC stressed during the recent Summer Olympics coverage.
It should also be noted that Red Zone Channel and NFL Red Zone can also be accessed via personal devices and video game consoles. Yahoo and Twitter lately have given fans access to games without even having a cable subscription.
The proliferation of NFL games streaming could be called an American crime story. But it's also evident elsewhere.
The English Premier League, for example, has mirrored the NFL trend and has seen a 20 percent dip in ratings for Sky Sports.
Our 1-to-10 scale on how this affects ratings: 8 and growing.
The game flow is already too choppy with penalties and reviews. Commercials just add to the mess.
Brian Rolapp, the NFL exec VP of media, said this week: "In a world where Netflix has no commercials and consumers are used to 15 seconds of pre-roll, is there a better way to do commercials with our broadcast partners?"
That was enough of an intriguing question to bring up this week on ESPN's "Outside The Lines."
NASCAR and, lately, the MLB, have succeeded in showing split screen or box-in-a-box commercial breaks so the live action isn't missed. The NFL could mirror soccer as well in having scrolls or graphics or even virtual ads put on the field to make up for time taken out after every point scored, kickoff or change of possession.
Of course, a Super Bowl overflowing with commercials has become part of pop culture acceptance. But not so much on a game-by-game basis.
Our 1-to-10 scale on how this affects ratings: 3 perceived/5 realistically.
How much has mainstream media coverage of the league's ongoing issues with concussions, off-the-field issues and parity played into viewer fatigue? Has the game become a headline draped under the more disturbing than appealing banner?
There isn't enough of Goody's Goodell Headache Power to pick up at the local pharmacy for stories that circulate wondering whether the NFL really doesn't care about domestic violence or the long-term health of its players.
When Drew Brees can grab a headline that implies the NFL's lower TV ratings stem from "mistrust of the league office," do fans fall in line with that thinking?
Our 1-to-10 scale on how this affects ratings: 4. It provides a tiebreaker in the case of a husband and wife making an argument to watch a Thursday night contest.
In the end, the NFL will have to trust its media partners in helping prioritize what maximizes the TV experience, one that still far surpasses any other sport. With the elections done, the weather is getting colder and the drive toward a playoff spot attainable for almost half the league's teams, viewership has to self-correct. Unless there's some nation-wide protest that breaks out and necessitates "breaking news" in the middle of an NFL game.
Fans would then be urged to do what the Rams' Johnny Hekker has done so well to date - punt.
Comments