2017 Super Bowl: Date, time, location, TV for the NFL’s biggest game

America’s 51st Super Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Kickoff time at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is 6:30 p.m. EST
The game will be televised on Fox, which is channel 56 in Lexington.
The AFC champion New England Patriots will play the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
For the Patriots, this marks their NFL record ninth appearance in the Super Bowl. The Falcons will be playing in the NFL’s modern-day championship game for the second time.
There are multiple ways to follow the game broadcast on Feb. 5:
INTERNET
Video options
Watch the game for free on FoxSports.com on your computer or tablet.
Verizon users can watch it on the go with NFL Mobile from Verizon.
Fox broadcast team: Play-by-play, Joe Buck. Analysis, Troy Aikman. Sideline, Erin Andrews.
Other broadcast options
Listen to the Super Bowl, and in some instances watch, on NFL GamePass, Fox Deportes, Westwood One, Sirius XM, TuneIn, and ExtraVision.
Foreign language broadcasts will also be available on the Fox Sports website.
RADIO
WLXG-AM 1300 in Lexington will broadcast the Super Bowl live.
SUPER BOWL PREGAME ACTIVITIES
5:15 p.m.: Team warm-ups
6 p.m.: Player introductions and national anthem
HALFTIME SHOW
Six-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga is the featured artist. This will be Lady Gaga’s second time performing at a Super Bowl. She sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 last February.
