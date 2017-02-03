Five players named to Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2017

Five former players with all manner of ties to the state will enter the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
The 2017 class, the Kentucky hall of fame’s 15th, includes:
▪ Todd Perry, an offensive lineman from the University of Kentucky who played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears (1993-2000) and Miami Dolphins (2001-2003);
▪ Ernie Green, a running back from the University of Louisville who played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns (1962-68);
▪ Virgil Livers, a defensive back from Western Kentucky University who played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears (1975-79);
▪ William Gay, a defensive back from U of L currently with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers;
▪ Bruce Kozerski, a former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman (1984-1995) who now is head football coach at Covington Holy Cross.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 23 at the Lexington Opera House, following a golf fundraiser.
Proceeds will support the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of the Bluegrass.
During the induction ceremony, the 1964 world champion Cleveland Browns will be honored with the 11th annual Blanton Collier Award for Integrity. Also, the first Mid-South Conference All Commonwealth Character Team awards will be presented.
Sponsorship packages for the 2017 Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and golf outing are available through the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame at (859) 276- 3488. Tickets for the ceremony will be available online in May at www.kyprofootballhof.org.
Comments