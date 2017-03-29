Dave Birkett: Should the Lions draft troubled Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon?

New Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn had an hour-long meeting with Joe Mixon on a pre-draft visit earlier this month, and Lynn admitted Tuesday that he walked away from the interview uncertain if the Oklahoma running back "gets it."
"Who knows?" Lynn said during the AFC coaches breakfast on Day 2 of the NFL's annual meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. "I don't know that. He was definitely remorseful about what happened and seemed like a really mature young man and he accepted his responsibilities and moving forward, I don't see him doing that again. But I can't sit here and say that he gets it. I don't know. I don't know the kid."
With less than a month to go until the draft, Mixon remains the most polarizing prospect in the class, a potential first-round talent at a deep position whose off-field troubles - he was caught on video punching a female student - make him untouchable to a big chunk of the NFL.
General manager Bob Quinn said at the combine earlier this month that the Detroit Lions were open to drafting Mixon depending on what they learned about him and the incident through their investigative process.
Running backs coach David Walker and two Lions scouts attended Mixon's pro day workout at Oklahoma, and Walker had a get-to-know-you interview with the running back a day earlier.
Quinn was not part of the meeting and declined to say Monday if Mixon is still on the Lions' draft board.
"The comments I made at the combine about Joe, I'm going to leave at that and I'm not going to make any specific comments about any player, whether on our board or off our board," Quinn said. "It's really a competitive thing now about a month to the draft, so I can't - I don't want to not tell you guys, but it's just something that I, from a competitive standpoint, don't feel comfortable talking about."
The Lions, despite their need for help at the running back position, seem like unlikely candidates to take Mixon at any point in the draft.
Owner Martha Ford was honored by the Detroit Public Safety Commission for her stance against domestic violence last year, and the graphic nature of Mixon's punch would open her, Quinn and the entire organization up to intense scrutiny.
Mixon is viewed as a difference maker by some scouts, but he had his maturity and ability to learn an NFL offense questioned by others.
Still, the further Mixon falls in the draft the more tempted a team will be by his potential.
Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill in the fifth round and reaped big rewards when he turned into one of the most dynamic all-purpose players in the league late in the season.
Hill pleaded guilty to a felony charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation for a 2014 incident in which he choked and punched his pregnant girlfriend. Unlike in the Mixon case, there was no video of the incident.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has not met Mixon, but offered one piece of advice to any team thinking of drafting him: "Do your homework."
"I thought (general manager) John (Dorsey) did a good job of that," Reid said. "I've been in that position before with guys and you just have to make sure. This country gives you a second chance, if you handle yourself the right way. And so there's no room for error in some of these situations. You've got to do your homework and then you've got to make sure that that kid is focused in on making sure he does the right things because there's really - you're getting your second chance. There's not normally a second chance after that chance there."
Rusty Smith, the attorney for Amelia Molitor, the girl Mixon punched inside a Norman, Okla., restaurant in July 2014, said no NFL teams have contacted him or his client as part of their vetting process so far.
Mixon was not allowed at the combine because of his arrest in the incident - he was charged with a misdemeanor and received a one-year deferred sentence as part of his plea agreement - and several NFL teams have brought Mixon in for top-30 draft visits.
Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis declined comment on Mixon's visit on Tuesday, while Lynn, whose team isn't in dire need of help at the position, said Mixon's visit went "good" and that it was necessary to "see where he was at football wise since he didn't come to the combine."
So how high will Mixon go in the draft? Several front-office types have predicted he'll go in the draft's first three rounds, and Lynn said if that happens it won't send the wrong message to other players or fans of the league.
"Like I said, I do believe in giving people second chances," Lynn said. "You wouldn't be sitting at this table right now if someone didn't give you a second chance. So I believe in that. And if he learned from his mistake, then I'm happy for him."
