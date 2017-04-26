Expect only one first-round NFL Draft pick from state of Kentucky, but more could be chosen later

Kentucky’s Jon Toth, a 6-foot-5, 307-pound center, represents the Wildcats’ best prospect for the 2017 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night. In all, nine players from UK and other Kentucky schools are believed to have a shot this year.
CBSSports.com ranks the top 1,000 players eligible, and the rest of UK’s entries fall into free agent territory, most notably Stanley “Boom” Williams, UK’s 5-7 190-pound running back who declared for the draft after his junior season. Williams ranks as the 35th-best running back and 488th prospect overall, well outside the draft’s seven-round range.
Toth, a four-year starter at UK from Indianapolis, is projected as a sixth- or seventh-round choice by NFL.com and CBSSports.com.
Toth “will appeal to teams looking for centers who can operate in a power-based rushing scheme,” according to analysis by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “While he’s better in a phone booth than on the move, he understands his limitations and does a good job of staying within himself.”
The best-rated prospect in the state is Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, projected as a first-round pick. Lamp, a 6-4, 309-pound redshirt senior out of Venice, Fla., is the top-ranked guard in the class and 28th-best prospect overall, according to CBSSports.com.
Likely joining Lamp at an NFL camp this summer will be WKU wide receiver Taywan Taylor, ranked as the 14th-best wideout and 110th-best prospect overall. Projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, Taylor, a 5-11, 203-pound senior out of Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park, saw his stock soar after catching nine passes for 121 yards in a loss to perennial power Alabama last season. His 17 touchdowns were third best in the nation.
Louisville tight end Cole Hikutini projects as a fifth- or sixth-round pick for the Cardinals. Hikutini, a 6-4, 247-pound senior out of Wilton, Calif., leads a pack of about 12 Cardinals hoping for an NFL contract this summer. Teamates Devonte Fields, DeAngelo Brown, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Jamari Staples project as potential seventh-round picks.
Michigan’s Jeremy Clark, a 6-3, 221-pound cornerback out of Madisonville, also projects as a potential seventh-round pick despite tearing an ACL in the fourth game of his senior year. The former all-state player “could challenge for a roster spot with teams looking for bump-and-run corners with an ability to operate on special teams,” NFL.com’s Zierlein said.
NFL Draft
When: Thursday (Round 1), Friday (Rounds 2-3), Saturday (Rounds 4-7)
Where: Philadelphia
Thursday’s TV: ESPN and NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Kentucky connections in the NFL Draft
CBS rank
Player
Pos.
Pos. Rank
School
Class
Ht.
Wt.
Projected Round
Hometown, high school
28
Forrest Lamp
OG
1
Western Kentucky
rSr
6-4
309
1
Venice, Fla., Venice
110
Taywan Taylor
WR
14
Western Kentucky
Sr
5-11
203
3 or 4
Louisville, PRP
190
Cole Hikutini
TE
12
Louisville
Sr
6-4
247
5 or 6
Wilton, Calif., Pleasant Grove
234
Jon Toth
C
6
Kentucky
rSr
6-5
307
6 or 7
Indianapolis, Brebeuf Jesuit
239
Jeremy Clark
CB
29
Michigan
rSr
6-3
221
7
Madisonville, North Hopkins
252
Devonte Fields
OLB
22
Louisville
rSr
6-2
236
7
Arlington, Texas, Martin
270
DeAngelo Brown
DT
25
Louisville
rSr
6-1
312
7-FA
Savannah, Ga., Savannah Christian
289
Josh Harvey-Clemons
SS
13
Louisville
rSr
6-4
217
7-FA
Valdosta, Ga., Lowndes County
350
Jamari Staples
WR
41
Louisville
rSr
6-3
195
7-FA
Lineville, Ala., Central
357
Max Halpin
C
11
Western Kentucky
rSr
6-3
300
––
Fort Mitchell, Covington Catholic
363
Keith Towbridge
TE
23
Louisville
Sr
6-4
262
––
Toledo, Ohio, Toledo Central Catholic
381
Branden Leston
FS
18
Western Kentucky
rSr
6-2
202
––
Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater
422
Colin Holba
LS
3
Louisville
rSr
6-4
248
––
Louisville, Eastern
425
Keith Kelsey
ILB
19
Louisville
Sr
6-1
233
––
Gainesville, Fla., Gainesville
446
Keith Brown
ILB
21
Western Kentucky
rSr
6-1
246
––
Miami, Norland
459
Darrell Williams Jr.
OT
34
Western Kentucky
rSr
6-5
315
––
Dublin, Ga., West Laurens
488
Boom Williams
RB
35
Kentucky
Jr
5-7
190
––
Monroe, Ga., George Walton Academy
490
James Quick
WR
53
Louisville
Sr
6-1
186
––
Louisville, Trinity
514
Tobijah Hughley
C
16
Louisville
rSr
6-1
304
––
Lexington, Lafayette
528
Anthony Wales
RB
39
Western Kentucky
rSr
5-9
197
––
Louisville, Central
607
Brandon Radcliff
RB
45
Louisville
rSr
5-9
206
––
Miami, Columbus
625
Marcus McWilson
SS
32
Kentucky
Sr
6-1
198
––
Youngstown, Ohio, Cardinal Mooney
674
Nicholas Norris
WR
80
Western Kentucky
Sr
5-8
160
––
Miami, Booker T. Washington
893
Khalil Hunter
OG
53
Louisville
Sr
6-2
317
––
Orlando, Fla., Agape
903
Devin Borders
WR
130
Eastern Kentucky
rSr
6-5
220
––
Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Choctawhatchee
926
Omarius Bryant
DT
69
Western Kentucky
Sr
6-3
315
––
Byram, Miss., Terry
942
Ryan Timmons
WR
138
Kentucky
Sr
5-10
201
––
Frankfort, Franklin County
944
Jojo Kemp
RB
70
Kentucky
Sr
5-9
204
––
Deland, Fla., Deland
975
J.D. Harmon
CB
97
Kentucky
rSr
6-1
196
––
Paducah, Tilghman
r-redshirt
Source: CBSSports.com
NFL Draft order
The draft order for Thursday’s first round (Click here to view all seven rounds):
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans from Los Angeles Rams
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints from New England Patriots
