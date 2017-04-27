Football

April 27, 2017 10:09 PM

Washington’s John Ross selected as No. 9 overall pick to Bengals

By Adam Jude

The Seattle Times

Former Washington wide receiver John Ross III became the first Husky selected in the 2017 NFL draft, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the ninth pick in the first round Thursday night.

Ross is the first UW wide receiver drafted since Reggie Williams also went ninth overall to Jacksonville in 2004, and he’s the Huskies’ highest draft pick since quarterback Jake Locker went eighth overall to Tennessee in 2011.

Despite setting an NFL combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, Ross was dogged by questions about his injury history in the buildup to the draft – but that was obviously not an overwhelming concern for the Bengals.

Ross missed 2015 season with a torn ACL and had to have shoulder surgery last month to repair a torn labrum.

Even while playing through the shoulder injury in 2016, Ross put together one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in UW history. He had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping the Huskies reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest 1:35

Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest
Bud Dupree on his rookie season 1:23

Bud Dupree on his rookie season
AJ McCarron takes over 2:05

AJ McCarron takes over

View More Video

Sports Videos